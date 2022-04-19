Maisie Williams: I was battling to conform to traditional standards of beauty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Maisie Williams: I was battling to conform to traditional standards of beauty

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 11.55am
Maisie Williams (Jane Barlow/PA)
Maisie Williams (Jane Barlow/PA)

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams has said she was “battling” to meet perceptions of traditional beauty before she cut her hair into a mullet and bleached her eyebrows.

The British actress, 25, best known for playing Arya Stark in the hit show, said she had got “lost” in external expectations of what is attractive.

Williams will next be seen playing punk model Pamela “Jordan” Rooke in Danny Boyle’s new Disney+ TV series Pistol, and said that since the end of Game Of Thrones she has been seeking roles that “connect with all sides of my personality”.

She told digital magazine Porter: “Arya was written as hot-headed and I catch myself in roles jumping straight to being accusatory or angry or upset.

“I’ve felt myself kind of melting away from that, because that isn’t the reality of a lot of people.

“But it was Arya’s reality, and maybe mine, so I do find myself jumping there as if it were my place of comfort… I’d love to leave the crying and screaming for a while.”

Williams said she has also changed her approach to her own appearance, adding: “For the longest time, I was battling with wanting to look traditionally like what people picture as beautiful and I was getting really lost in that.

“Then, I cut my hair into a mullet and said, ‘Well, I’m not going to even try any more and I’m just gonna do something which I think really suits me and is still very different to everything I’ve been doing but feels right.’

“I was never getting the ‘Oh my gosh, she looks so beautiful’ (comments) before, but certainly afterwards I was getting ‘Wow, that’s really cool.’”

The Brit Awards 2021 – Show – London
Maisie Williams (Ian West/PA)

Of her permanently bleached brows, she said: “When you’re known for something that feels disconnected to where you would like to go, every single public appearance is an opportunity to take a step closer to that destination.”

Williams lives with boyfriend Reuben Selby in rural West Sussex, where she says she goes largely unnoticed, apart from a few double takes, adding: “It’s hard to know what people are looking at though.

“Sometimes we will be in a shop and we’re like, ‘Are people looking at us because they recognise us or is it because we look weird?’”

She said life in the countryside suits her, telling the magazine: “I have just never felt better. What I’ve learned about myself is that I gain a lot more when I am alone, and it’s much harder to do that when you’re out on the scene.

“It’s hard to really let go and there is a tendency to give into pressures while living in that world.”

