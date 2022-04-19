Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan to return for Geordie Shore reunion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan to return for Geordie Shore reunion

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 12.17pm
Charlotte Crosby will return to Geordie Shore for a new reunion series (Ian West/PA)
Original Geordie Shore cast members including Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan will be returning for a reunion series, MTV has announced.

The reality show, which first aired in 2011, came after the success of its American equivalent, Jersey Shore, and follows a group of young adults from Newcastle as they move into a house together.

The new series will be the “ultimate Geordie throwback” as original cast members Crosby, Hagan, Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson make it their mission to organise the ultimate Geordie Shore reunion.

MTV Europe Music Awards – Frankfurt
Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan and Sophie Kasaei were all part of the show’s original cast (Ian West/PA)

Crosby, 31, said: “I always said I would be up for taking part in a reunion show and made no secret that Geordie Shore holds a special place in my heart.

“I’m very excited to reconnect and reminisce with my favourite people and life-long friends.”

The reality star, who recently announced she is pregnant with her first child, originally left the show in 2016 after announcing her departure on Twitter.

Hagan initially left the show in 2016 but later returned as a part-time cast member.

Ahead of the new series, the 29-year-old said: “I’m super-excited to be back filming with everyone from over the years. It’s going to be something really special to have everyone in the same room together!”

The show will include a group holiday, a long-awaited wedding and a party in the Geordie Shore house.

Simpson, 30, joined the show in 2013 and has since also appeared on reality shows Ex On The Beach and Celebrity Big Brother.

The Geordie Shore reunion series will see the arrival of Simpson’s second child, according to MTV, after she announced in February that she is expecting a boy.

Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson joined the show in 2013 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Simpson said: “I’m so excited for this reunion – it’s something me and so many of the other cast members have been waiting for.

“I’m so intrigued to watch it all play out. I have no idea how it’s going to go or what’s going to happen but I’m so ready for it. Bring it on!”

Kasaei has left and returned to the show a number of times since joining as part of the original cast in 2011.

“Seeing all the friends that turned into family and had such a big impact on my 20s is going to be emotional but also like nothing has changed, apart from our age and families. It’s a moment I’ve been waiting for,” the 32-year-old said.

– The new series will air on MTV and streaming service Paramount+ later this year.

