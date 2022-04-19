Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley says women of colour are ‘working twice as hard’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley says women of colour are ‘working twice as hard’

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 12.37pm
Simone Ashley (Yui Mok/PA)
Simone Ashley (Yui Mok/PA)

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has said that as a woman of colour she has to work “twice as hard” as her peers in the acting world.

The 27-year-old actress plays Kate Sharma in series two of the hit Netflix show, which follows the siblings of the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love in Regency-era London.

Ashley, who has Indian Tamil heritage, was raised in Camberley, Surrey and secured her breakthrough role in 2019 in the comedy-drama Sex Education.

Appearing on the Reign With Josh Smith podcast, she said: “I have had to work twice as hard and maybe I haven’t really said that enough to myself and given myself a pat on the back for that.

“For me it has just always been like: ‘I’m just like any other actress, I can do this. I can have a script put in front of me and bring a character to life and I’m smart and got creative ideas and I can do this.’

“But I think, yeah, as a woman and a woman of colour, you do have to work harder.

“We are working twice as hard, but you know what? I would do it again.”

Ashley said she hoped that one day the presence of women of colour in the TV and film industry would become “completely normalised” and that there will be a “sense of ease for women of all heritages and cultures to have doors open for them”.

Describing herself as “a bit of a fighter”, she added: “It’s a nice feeling to just push through and to have your dreams achieved no matter what the hurdles are.”

Bridgerton world premiere
Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley at the premiere of Bridgerton series two (Yui Mok/PA)

Bridgerton’s second series shifts its focus to the tumultuous courtship between Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, and Ashley’s character Kate.

She said they had toasted the completion of their intimate scenes with a glass of Champagne.

“If there’s a bloopers reel for the scenes with me and Johnny, I don’t know how long it could be, but we laughed all day long on that set, whether it was the intimacy scenes or not, but we had so much fun,” he said.

“You’ve got to have fun and you’ve got to laugh at the ridiculousness of it.

“But the intimacy scenes, we really coordinated them in such a detailed way and made sure that everything had a meaning behind it and a thought behind it.

“And obviously then when it comes to the day, it’s just bizarre and weird, but we just get on with it and had a glass of Champagne at the end of the day and just raised the toast to it and just like, ‘Cool. We did it and you know, we smashed it’.”

