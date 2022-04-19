Piers Morgan ‘couldn’t be happier’ with set of new show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Piers Morgan ‘couldn’t be happier’ with set of new show

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 4.51pm
The new Piers Morgan Uncensored studio has been unveiled ahead of the show’s launch next week (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The set of Piers Morgan’s new weeknight TV show has been unveiled ahead of the programme launching next week.

Morgan is due to return to screens with his new TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored on April 25 – more than a year after he stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain.

The 57-year-old left the ITV breakfast show last March after he clashed with weather presenter Alex Beresford over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Ahead of the launch of Uncensored, TalkTV operator News UK unveiled a brand new studio with “state-of-the-art LED screen technology” and a “multi-purpose 360-degree environment”, within the Ealing Broadcast Centre, from where the show will be broadcast live.

The studio concept was created by TalkTV executive director Erron Gordon, formerly the launch director for both Good Morning Britain and Peston on ITV.

It was designed by Emmy award-winning designer Jim Fenhagen, whose previous work includes Good Morning Britain, the Sky News Centre and Channel 5 News.

Writing on his Instagram, Morgan said: “My new Piers Morgan uncensored studio. Concept by @errongordon & design by @fenhagen. Looks brilliant – couldn’t be happier.”

The show will also air on Fox Nation in the US and Sky News Australia.

The set was constructed by Scott Fleary, who have been responsible for constructing some highly recognisable TV sets including Britain’s Got Talent, The Voice and The Masked Singer.

Piers Morgan joins News Corp and Fox
Piers Morgan and Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp (Paul Edwards/The Sun//News UK/PA)

Gordon said: “I began with an absolutely blank canvas in terms of the studio space – with the simple vision to create something as unique as the show itself.

“Knowing Piers Morgan Uncensored will be broadcast across three continents, we have created a truly state-of-the-art environment containing unique design elements not yet seen in British TV news.”

Further new studio space has been created at News UK’s London Bridge headquarters, where two new television studios will be home to The News Desk, the prime time news programme hosted by journalist and broadcaster Tom Newton Dunn, and The Talk, a nightly panel debate show featuring Sharon Osbourne.

TalkTV will go live on April 25 at 7pm, with Piers Morgan Uncensored launching at 8pm the same day.

