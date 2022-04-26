Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause joins line-up for Celebrity Karaoke Club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause joins line-up for Celebrity Karaoke Club

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 4.11pm
Chrishell Stause stars in Selling Sunset (Alamy/PA)
Chrishell Stause stars in Selling Sunset (Alamy/PA)

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is among the line-up of famous faces announced for the third series of ITV2’s Celebrity Karaoke Club.

The American reality TV star, famous for appearing in the Netflix show which follows a team of estate agents marketing high-end properties in Los Angeles, will show off her vocal ability against other celebrities in the hopes of winning the crown.

TV presenter Karim Zeroual, The Only Way is Essex stars Chloe Sims and Bobby Norris and Love Island finalists Laura Anderson and Kaz Kamwi will also take to the stage as the series returns this summer.

The line-up will also feature RuPaul’s Drag Race star A’Whora, actress Donna Preston, Ibiza Weekender’s Callum Izzard, Dancing On Ice pro skater Matt Evers and social media stars Arron Crascall and Queen Mojo.

The stars will head to a karaoke bar in the hopes of impressing the other contestants with solo performances to group battles because each celebrity karaoke singer will also be a judge.

At the end of every episode they will be sending someone home, with new celebrities joining the competition to take their place.

In between the rounds the stars can visit the bar to gossip about their rivals and form alliances with fellow competitors.

Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 – London
Karim Zeroual arriving at the red carpet launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2019, held at BBC TV Centre in London (Ian West/PA)

The six-part series also promises more “night-out antics and VIP performances” from pop stars past and present including Blue, Fleur East, S Club, Another Level’s Dane Bowers and 5ive.

Last year’s reigning karaoke champion TV presenter AJ Odudu and drag karaoke finalist The Vivienne will also pay the contestants a visit to offer their best advice, tips and tricks of the trade

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning at ITV, said: “It’s great to have Karaoke Club back with another line-up of ITV2-friendly faces.

“Our younger audience will have this, plus much more entertainment, to look forward to on the channel and ITV Hub this summer.”

The Lost City UK premiere – London
Chloe Sims arriving for the UK premiere of The Lost City at Cineworld Leicester Square (Ian West/PA)

The series is produced by Monkey, which is part of Universal International Studios, and will be executive produced by Will Macdonald, with Sarah Pack as series editor.

Mr Macdonald, Monkey’s creative director and executive producer, added: “More irresistible than a wheelbarrow full of puppies, Karaoke Club is back, full of unrestrained joy, unfettered singing and unfiltered bathroom chat.

“This time, bringing American glamour and keeping it real (estate) is Selling Sunset’s fabulous Chrishell who will bring Hollywood to Borehamwood and show her British reality peers how to have a good time. It shouldn’t be too hard a sell for her.”

Celebrity Karaoke Club will return to ITV2 and ITV Hub this summer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier