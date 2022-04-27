The Wanted re-release track for charity in memory of Tom Parker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
The Wanted re-release track for charity in memory of Tom Parker

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 11.23am
The Wanted member Tom Parker died from an inoperable brain tumour last month (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Wanted have released a new version of their single Gold Forever to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity after the death of band member Tom Parker.

Parker died aged 33 in March, 17 months after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

After Parker’s family requested Gold Forever be played at his memorial service, band members Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes created an updated version of the track entitled Gold Forever (for Tom).

Gold Forever was originally released in 2012 and reached number three on the Official Chart Company’s UK singles chart, making it The Wanted’s third top 10 single.

The new version was played at Parker’s funeral in south-east London on April 20.

After a warm response from fans, the band made the song available for download to allow supporters to keep the track in memory of Parker.

The Wanted, Island Records and the writers and producers of the song will be donating all net proceeds to The Brain Tumour Charity.

The UK-based charity is dedicated to funding research, raising awareness and providing support and information to people with brain tumours.

The Brain Tumour Charity chief executive Alex Lochrane said: “Gold Forever (For Tom) is a beautiful song and a moving tribute to Tom, and we are profoundly grateful to The Wanted that donations from the sales of this single will help us fund world-class research and vital support services for anyone affected by brain tumours.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Tom’s wife Kelsey, their children, family and friends at this saddest of times, as well as with fans of The Wanted worldwide.”

