Sir Paul McCartney is ‘a leader of men and women’, says Michael Buble

Michael Buble has said Sir Paul McCartney is a “leader of men and women” who has the ability to “bring the best out in everyone”, after working with the former Beatles star on a new record.

Canadian singer Buble, 46, released his latest album Higher last month and is playing a number of shows across the UK in July.

Speaking to Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2, Buble revealed Sir Paul had been involved with the production of Higher, saying: “He was kind enough to trust me with his art which means a lot because he’s a monster, one of the greatest musicians of all time, and I’ll say it as much as I can say it, I did not ask Sir Paul to produce this record for all the things he’s done, I asked him to produce this record for all the things he can do.

“He is truly a leader of men and women.”

The 11th studio album, 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗲𝗿 out now. Link below.https://t.co/7qg2KlTtRG pic.twitter.com/Z3gdiGpVaT — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) March 25, 2022

He added: “Sir Paul walks in and he just had this incredible way of bringing the best out of everyone, he truly did.

“And pretty amazing for a man who’s that talented to be that humble, he really was, and just a joy. I had more fun hanging out with him, honestly, what an absolute joy it was.”

Higher is Buble’s 11th album, and his fifth to reach number one on the UK Official Charts Company’s album charts.

The Grammy Award-winner also revealed that his album’s eponymous track was written with the help of his eight-year-old son Noah.

He told Bruce: “I wrote it with… a prolific young songwriter named Noah Buble who happens to be my eight-year-old son.

“He’s the one who actually came up with this hook when I was giving the kids shampoo and conditioner in the shower, and he gets songwriting because he’s a brilliant little dude and so this is a beautiful part of the story for me because I get to be so connected with him in this.”

Higher is Buble’s fifth number one album (David Jensen/PA)

Before a performance of Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License for the Piano Room on The Ken Bruce Show, Buble reflected on the rapid success of the 19-year-old American singer-songwriter.

He said: “Olivia Rodrigo is her name and it’s called Drivers License and the truth is, I just heard this song for the first time about one week ago and we were talking about what to do here (for the Piano Room session) and what song we could do, and a friend of mine mentioned it and sent it to me.

“I was on the airplane, actually, flying over here and honestly I heard it and within two seconds I thought it was just a really wonderful song, great song.

“I’m going to do my best, I hope Olivia if she’s listening, she’s OK with this and that I do it justice. I’m going to do my best… I hope you like it as much as I like singing it for you.”

After performing the track, he added: “You know it’s funny, I have friends that said, since I learned this song, told me that they knew of her and saw her when she was coming up and going to school and they told me that they thought that she was always destined for greatness so, look at that, she did it.”

Michael Buble performing for the Piano Room on BBC Radio 2’s The Ken Bruce Show is available on BBC Sounds.