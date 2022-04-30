Strictly’s Nadiya Bychkova has spoken about dating co-star Kai Widdrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Strictly’s Nadiya Bychkova has spoken about dating co-star Kai Widdrington

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 10.02am
Nadiya Bychkova has spoken about her relationship with fellow Strictly star Kai Widdrington (Ian West/PA)
Nadiya Bychkova has spoken about her relationship with fellow Strictly star Kai Widdrington (Ian West/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nadiya Bychkova has spoken about dating her co-star Kai Widdrington, saying “it’s early days but I feel relaxed”.

Ukraine-born Bychkova, 32, has been a professional dancer on the hit TV show since 2017.

In an interview with the Daily Mail Weekend magazine, Bychkova has spoken openly about her relationship with fellow Strictly professional Widdrington, 26.

She said: “We’ve been seeing each other properly for a couple of months now.”

Widdrington joined Strictly in 2021, reaching the final with his celebrity partner AJ Odudu before she was forced to withdraw due to an ankle injury.

“It’s early days and we’ve been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there’s been very little free time,” Bychkova continued.

She added: “But we’re getting to know more and more about each other day by day. He’s kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him.”

Bychkova was previously engaged to Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot, with whom she shares a daughter, Mila.

Speaking about her professional relationship with Widdrington, Bychkova said: “Kai’s a fantastic dancer.

“He’s 6ft 2in and I’m 5ft 8in so we’re very compatible on the dance floor. There aren’t that many tall male dancers.

“We’re focused on our work, thankfully we both understand this is part of what we do.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Kai Widdrington was partnered with AJ Odudu for his inaugural series of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Bychkova also said she intends to maintain a good relationship with her ex-fiance Skarabot, 34, for the sake of their daughter.

“We’ll always be connected by Mila, who we love more than anyone and we’ll do our best to make sure she’s the happiest child,” she said.

Adding: “It’s important to Matija and me that we have a good relationship for Mila’s sake. Having a child surpasses everything else.

“We make sure it all works around her and we both understand our responsibilities.”

