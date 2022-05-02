Ukrainian rock band details struggles of working on Ed Sheeran collaboration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ukrainian rock band details struggles of working on Ed Sheeran collaboration

By Press Association
May 2 2022, 1.00pm Updated: May 2 2022, 1.12pm
Ukrainian rock band Antytila have collaborated with Ed Sheeran on a remix of his song 2step (Atlantic Records/PA)
The lead singer of a Ukrainian band has described the difficulties the group faced while writing the lyrics for a collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

The band, Antytila, teamed up with 31-year-old Sheeran to create a remix of his track 2step, which will raise money for Ukraine.

Speaking to BBC News, Antytila’s lead singer, Taras Topolia, said: “It was not so easy to record the voice because our studio was under occupation while we were creating the lyrics for the song.

“So our studio was under occupation but we found a way to record the voice.”

A new video, which Topolia, 34, described as “heartbreaking”, but encouraged people to watch, has been released to accompany the remix.

“The video is also very heartbreaking,” he told BBC News.

“You should watch it, I’m asking you, please watch the video because the video conveys the message of the song.”

The remix has been released to raise money for Music Saves UA, a non-profit fundraising project providing humanitarian aid for people in Ukraine.

Over the next 12 months, Sheeran and Antytila’s worldwide record royalties from YouTube streams of the official video, and Warner Music’s proceeds from such streams, will be donated to Music Saves UA.

Topolia, who is currently working as a medic in the war effort, explained the meaning behind the remix, saying: “It is a simple but very dramatic story. It is not just only my story, it is the story of millions of Ukrainian people, whose peaceful life was interrupted by war.

Ed Sheeran
The royalties from the track will be donated to those in need in Ukraine (Ian West/PA)

“So what I tried to do is buy them creative tools, to describe this drama, this war drama in our country.”

Sheeran’s official video for the original recording of 2step featuring rapper Lil Baby, which was unveiled last month, was shot in Kyiv last year.

In a statement Sheeran said: “I filmed the video for 2step in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before the devastating acts of violence started to take place.

“It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there – everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off.

“Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there.

“I stand with Ukraine and will be donating my record royalties from YouTube streams of the video to the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.”

Topolia thanked Sheeran for the opportunity to collaborate, citing the important message it sends to the rest of the world.

He said: “Thanks Ed Sheeran and the team of Ed to let me do this. It’s very important for us to send messages like this through the song to all of the people of the United Kingdom and people all over the world.”

Topolia also expressed his hope for a positive outcome for his country, saying: “Every day we keep hope inside that some day we’ll get the victory and we’ll gather in a new stadium in Ukraine and also invite a lot of people from all over the world to undefeated happiness.”

He added: “The main thing is that Ukraine is united, that Ukraine believes in the victory and every day they get the small victories, in direction to the big victory.”

