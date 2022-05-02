George Michael’s Careless Whisper tops radio poll of favourite songs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Entertainment Music

George Michael’s Careless Whisper tops radio poll of favourite songs

By Press Association
May 2 2022, 10.43pm
George Michael (Tony Marshall/PA)
George Michael (Tony Marshall/PA)

George Michael’s Careless Whisper has retained the title of best loved song in a poll of radio listeners.

For the fourth year in a row, the 1984 track – written by the late singer and Andrew Ridgeley – has topped Smooth Radio’s All Time Top 500, an annual poll of the nation’s favourite songs.

Michael has also been crowned the most popular artist in the poll with 23 songs, 17 of which are solo numbers, making the list.

George Michael in concert – Birmingham
George Michael has topped the Smooth Radio poll once again (Ryan Phillips/PA)

The estate of Michael and family said: “We are absolutely delighted that given the Freedom to vote for the songs they love the most, George’s fans and Smooth Radio listeners have once again shown their Faith and voted Careless Whisper to number one.”

Michael died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53.

Public interest surrounding his life remains and a new documentary about the late singer, titled George Michael: Freedom Uncut, is due out on June 22.

His third studio album Older is also set to be re-released this summer to mark 25 years since its launch.

Meanwhile, Whitney Houston was voted the most popular female artist with 12 songs in the top 500.

The late singer’s version of I Will Always Love You is her highest-placed song, at number 22.

Whitney Houston death
Whitney Houston was voted the most popular female artist in the radio poll (Ian West/PA)

Pop superstar Adele came in second with nine entries in the chart, while Madonna slipped to third position with seven songs.

Abba was voted the most popular band of all time following the release of Voyage last October, their first album of new material in 40 years.

The Swedish band have 12 entries in the countdown, led by Dancing Queen at number 10 and The Winner Takes It All at number 40.

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran’s collaboration on The Joker And The Queen, which was released in February, is the most recent song to be voted into the chart.

Smooth presenter Angie Greaves, who announced the number one song on air, said: “Every year, Smooth’s All Time Top 500 gives us an unprecedented insight into the nation’s favourite songs and artists.

“George Michael’s music clearly stands the test of time and it’s wonderful to see him retain the top spot with Careless Whisper, ahead of his much-anticipated documentary released this year.

“For many of us, music continues to be a sanctuary and a place of solace – and it’s wonderful to see the special place that Smooth’s line-up of iconic music artists continues to hold in the nation’s hearts.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier