Home Lifestyle

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz debut as married couple at Met Gala

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 6.15am
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz debut as married couple at Met Gala (Evan Agostinii/AP)
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz debut as married couple at Met Gala (Evan Agostinii/AP)

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz made their debut as a married couple at this year’s Met Gala following their star-studded Florida wedding last month.

The pair said the first few weeks of married life had been “so much fun” and that it felt like they were “on a play date forever.”

They were joined at the prestigious fashion event by British celebrities including Oscar-winning actor Riz Ahmed, Kate Moss, James Corden and rapper Stormzy.

The event took place at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, with the theme of Gilded Glamour.

2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
The pair said the first few weeks of married life had been ‘so much fun’ and that it felt like they were ‘on a play date forever’ (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Brooklyn, 23, son of David and Victoria Beckham, wed Transformers star Peltz last month in a star-studded ceremony at her family’s sprawling estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Guests at the wedding included tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Spice Girls Mel B and Mel C.

Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, Beckham said: “It’s so much fun. Marrying your best mate, it’s the best.

“We feel like we’re on a play date forever,” added Peltz.

2022 MET Gala – The Mark Hotel Departures
Brooklyn, son of David and Victoria Beckham, wed Transformers star Peltz last month in a star-studded ceremony (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The model and photographer opted for a sheer shirt and a cream suit from Valentino’s creative director Pier Paulo Piccioli, while his wife wore a flowing, off-the-shoulder fuchsia gown.

“Usually I go with a plain black suit. But this time I went (with) a sheer shirt and cream suit. Pierpaolo always kills it,” Beckham told Vogue.

Peltz said of her own outfit: “I’m so honoured. Every time I get to wear one of his dresses I’m so excited. You feel like a princess in them.”

