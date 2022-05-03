Donatella Versace thanks Cardi B for ‘amazing birthday present’ at Met Gala

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Donatella Versace has thanked rapper Cardi B for the “amazing birthday present” of accompanying her on the red carpet at the Met Gala.

The prestigious fashion event on May 2 coincided this year with the world-renowned fashion designer’s 67th birthday.

The pair were pictured at the event together, with the US rapper in a heavy golden gown by Versace.

“This is what I wanted to give, I wanted to give woman and Donatella brings that woman,” she told Vogue.

“I’m feeling spectacular… rocking this dress and showcasing it from Ms Donatella, so thank you so much and happy birthday.”

Versace added that the dress was “one of the most spectacular” made by the designer and praised the rapper’s “bravery for wearing it”.

“She is so brave to wear it because it’s so heavy but look at her body, she’s insane, only she could wear it,” she said.

She later posted on Instagram: “Cardi you are an absolute vision. It was the most amazing birthday present to walk the Met red carpet with you.”