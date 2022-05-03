In pictures: The 2022 Met Gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In pictures: The 2022 Met Gala

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 6.55am
In pictures: The 2022 Met Gala (Evan Agostini/AP)
In pictures: The 2022 Met Gala (Evan Agostini/AP)

From Kim Kardashian’s historic Marilyn Monroe throwback, to co-host Blake Lively’s New York City themed gown, this year’s Met Gala did not disappoint on the outfit front.

Here are some of the most striking looks from the prestigious fashion event this year.

2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Kim Kardashian, wearing a dress once worn by Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, arrived with boyfriend Pete Davidson (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Lizzo said she felt ‘like a piece of art’ in her outfit, designed by Thom Browne (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Event co host Blake Lively wore a transformative copper and turquoise gown which was an ‘homage to New York City’ (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
British rapper Stormzy opted for a full white suit and cape by Burberry, instead of his usual all black ensemble (Evan Agostini/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Petz made their debut as a married couple at the prestigious fashion event (Evan Agostini/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Cara Delevingne attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Megan Thee Stallion attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Gigi Hadid attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Gwen Stefani wore a bold, lime green gown with matching arm length gloves and matching bodice (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Donatella Versace (right) said it was an ‘amazing birthday present’ to walk the red carpet with rapper Cardi B (left) (Evan Agostini/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Kylie Jenner wore an off-shite bridal-themed gown with a veil attached to a backward baseball hat (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Gala – The Mark Hotel Departures
British actress Cynthia Erivo departs The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Actress Glenn Close attended the even accompanied by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Sarah Jessica Parker said she had taken inspiration for her outfit from a design by an historic seamstress who was a friend of former First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Billie Eilish attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Winnie Harlow wore a striking white flared headpiece at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Kodi Smit-McPhee attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Elon Musk attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

