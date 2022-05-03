Dan Walker reveals date of last day on BBC Breakfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dan Walker reveals date of last day on BBC Breakfast

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 8.13am
Dan Walker has revealed that his last day presenting BBC Breakfast will be May 17 (James Stack/BBC/PA)
Dan Walker has revealed that his last day at the BBC will be May 17 (James Stack/BBC/PA)

Dan Walker has revealed that his last day at the BBC will be May 17.

The presenter has been a fixture on BBC Breakfast since 2016, and previously fronted the corporation’s flagship breakfast show with Louise Minchin, who left in September 2021.

The 45-year-old announced last month that he is leaving to join Channel 5, where he will replace Sian Williams as the lead anchor on 5 News.

Speaking to co-presenter Sally Nugent, who took over from Minchin, Walker confirmed his last day on air for the breakfast programme.

“May 17 is my last day, so two weeks today,” he said, adding: “If you discount this one (shift) because we’re on it, it’s only six, six more three o’clockers and then I’m outta here.”

Asked by Nugent if it is “slightly lovely” to know he will be getting more sleep, Walker said it is nice, but that the decision to leave had also been a “big” and “sad” one.

“It is nice but, as I have explained to you, it’s also quite… it was a big decision and it’s quite a sad one as well.

“The other thing to say is thank you to everybody who sent so many lovely messages, and one thing I have realised, because lots of people want to chat to you, don’t they, about this programme, because it means an awful lot to an awful lot of people, it’s reminded me how special this show is and how much everybody who watches it loves it, so thank you very much to everyone who’s come up and said some lovely things.”

Walker also previously presented Football Focus from 2009 to 2021.

Channel 5 said his new remit will see him presenting recently relaunched flagship news bulletin 5 News, as well as “fronting a range of new programming on the channel”.

Walker took part in the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing, revealing that he signed up for the show to do something “fun” and have a “giggle” after reporting on difficult news stories during the pandemic.

Replying to a BBC Breakfast tweet featuring a clip of him talking about his last day, he wrote: “I will miss everyone and everything… apart from the 3am alarm.”

