Lady Gaga releases new song from forthcoming Top Gun sequel

Lady Gaga said she feels “blessed to sing, write songs, produce and perform” after releasing her new track from the highly-anticipated Top Gun sequel, Maverick.

The song, Hold My Hand, marks Gaga’s return to writing and producing following the success of the A Star Is Born soundtrack in 2018 – which earned her both a Bafta and an Academy Award.

The track, which features a score from Oscar-winning musician Hans Zimmer and Harold Faltermeyer, was co-written and produced by BloodPop with additional production from Benjamin Rice.

On Instagram, Gaga, 36, said: “I wanted to say that I wrote the song for the INCREDIBLE movie #topgun #topgunmaverick but also for people who feel like they’re not gonna be ok or WE ARE never gonna be ok and that life taught me through hard times to have faith in humanity when it’s hard to have faith in yourself.

“When you feel lonely, sad, removed from the world, far away from yourself and others #holdmyhand One day you may even be strong enough to hold your own.

“I love you with my whole heart for all the years I’ve been blessed to sing, write songs, produce and perform for you.”

The singer previously said she has been “perfecting” the song for years, and described it as a “love letter to the world”.

Maverick sees Hollywood star Tom Cruise reprise the role of US naval aviator Pete Mitchell and is being released 36 years after the 1986 original.

It was originally due for release in July 2019 but was repeatedly pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is set to be released in cinemas on May 27.