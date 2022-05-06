Adele says she’s ‘never been happier’ as she turns 34

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Adele says she’s ‘never been happier’ as she turns 34

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 5.13am
Adele says she’s ‘never been happier’ as she turns 34 (Matt Crossick/PA)
Adele says she’s ‘never been happier’ as she turns 34 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Adele says she’s “never been happier” as she thanked fans for their well-wishes on her 34th birthday.

The Easy On Me singer said she had “so many blessings to be grateful for” as she reflected on the previous year.

The past 12 months have seen many twists and turns for the Brit-award winner who released her highly-anticipated fourth studio album 30, before having to cancel her Las Vegas residency.

“What a difference a year makes!” Adele wrote on Instagram, sharing two candid photos of herself.

“If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60!

“I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for.

“This is 34, and I love it here!Thank you for the birthday love as always x”

Released in November last year, 30 marked Adele’s return to music after a six-year gap.

The album reached number one in more than 20 countries, including the UK where it spent five weeks at the top of the Official Albums Chart.

During the week of the album’s release Adele achieved a chart double on the Official Singles Chart with two songs from the album – Easy On Me at number one and Oh My God at number two.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
The past 12 months have seen many twists and turns for the Brit-award winner (Ian West/PA)

Following its release, 30 surpassed more than five million physical album equivalent units in less than two months.

Alongside its launch, Adele took part in a tell-all interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, in which she discussed the album’s themes of divorce, motherhood and heartache.

She also announced a residency in Caesar’s Palace, due to run from January through April 2022, but was forced to cancel at short notice, citing delivery delays and the impact of coronavirus.

She recently revealed on The Graham Norton Show that the shows would definitely be going ahead in 2022, and hinted at pregnancy plans for next year.

The singer is currently dating American sports agent Rich Paul and has a nine-year old son, Angelo.

