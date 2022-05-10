Deborah James’ ‘mind blown’ as cash rolls in for cancer fund she launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deborah James’ ‘mind blown’ as cash rolls in for cancer fund she launched

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 7.41pm
Deborah James (Ian West/PA)
Deborah James (Ian West/PA)

Podcast host Deborah James said she is “absolutely mind blown” by people’s generosity as hundreds of thousands of pounds have been donated to the cancer fund she launched.

The popular presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C announced on Monday she had set up the Bowelbabe Fund as she disclosed she has moved to hospice-at-home care to treat her terminal bowel cancer.

The fund has since received donations of nearly £1.6 million, a figure which James admitted has exceeded all her expectations and made her feel “utterly loved”.

In a clip shared from an interview due to be broadcast on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday, she said: “I had a figure in my mind of about a quarter of a million, because I thought that would be enough to fund a good couple of projects across the charities that I wanted to fund.

“But in 24 hours to do a million, I’m like absolutely mind blown and I just cannot thank people enough for their generosity.

“Because it just means so much to me. It makes me feel utterly loved.

“It makes me feel like we’re all kind of in it at the end together and we all want to make a difference.”

James was diagnosed with the condition in 2016 and since then has kept her nearly 500,000 Instagram followers up to date with her treatments, with candid posts about her progress and diagnosis.

The podcast host said she “always knew” she wanted to set up the fund before she died, and had she known what little time she had she would have set it up six months ago.

She hopes that the fund will continue working on some of the things that helped her life, such as innovative drug studies.

James added: “Ultimately, what I really want to happen is, I don’t want any other Deborah’s to have to go through this.”