Home Entertainment Music

Little Mix say they will miss ‘everything’ about band in last TV interview

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 8.47pm
Little Mix (PA)
Little Mix (PA)

Little Mix have said they will miss “everything” about being in a band – including laughing until they cry together – during an emotional final interview before their planned hiatus.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall announced in December that after their Confetti tour, they would be “taking a break” following 10 years together.

The trio appeared on The One Show from Nottingham in their final interview before their last show at the O2 this weekend – which will be live-streamed across the globe.

Asked by fans what they would miss most about being in a band, Thirlwall said: “Oh gosh, don’t start me off, I’m already emotional. Everything, honestly everything.

“We honestly cry laughing every day, don’t we?”

Struggling to hold back tears, she continued: “We do genuinely spend all of our time together, so I think we’ll just miss that – each other’s company and being on stage together.

“That sisterhood is always going to stay obviously but I’ll miss them being next to me 24/7.”

The girl band released new album Between Us to mark the 10-year anniversary of the band’s formation.

Formed on The X Factor in 2011, they became the first group to win the competition.

Edwards said the most memorable moment of their career as a group was “making history and winning that Brit Award was amazing”.

Little Mix became the first female group to win the best British group gong at the Brit Awards earlier this year.

“I think just anytime we’re knocking down the barriers that people have built for a girl group it’s just felt really good to us,” Edwards added.

Little Mix
Little Mix, pictured on the Graham Norton Show, will be streaming their final concert (PA)

Asked whether fans could expect any solo spin-offs, Thirlwall answered: “I think we’ll all try a little something.”

“Our whole adult lives we’ve been in this group together supporting each other and that’s not going to change once we start doing our own thing in the future”, she added.

Pinnock said the band’s final few shows have been “incredible”.

“We don’t want it to end, how is it coming to the end so soon?

“It’s sad but they’ve been amazing”.

Little Mix have attracted fans across the globe thanks to hits such as Black Magic, Sweet Melody and Shout Out To My Ex – which Edwards said was her favourite song.

“Thank you for your support over the last 10 years. Thanks for keeping us around for this long,” Thirlwall said in a heartfelt message to fans.

Pinnock, 30, welcomed twins last August with her footballer fiance Andre Gray and made her acting debut in festive film Boxing Day, while her bandmate Edwards, 28, gave birth to baby Axel with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on August 21.

Reflecting on motherhood, Edwards said: “It’s just the best feeling in the world.

“There’s no love like it, it’s incredible”.

Jesy Nelson, 30, announced her exit from Little Mix in December 2020, saying the high-profile role had “taken a toll” on her mental health.

She had spoken openly about her battle with anxiety and revealed in a BBC documentary that abuse on social media got so bad she attempted to take her own life.

