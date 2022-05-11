Kardashian lawyer says Blac Chyna’s bias claim is an ‘effort to save face’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kardashian lawyer says Blac Chyna’s bias claim is an ‘effort to save face’

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 2.57am
Kardashian lawyer claims Blac Chyna’s bias claim are ‘effort to save face’ (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
Kardashian lawyer claims Blac Chyna’s bias claim are ‘effort to save face’ (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Lawyers for the Kardashian family have accused Blac Chyna of filing a “baseless effort to save face” after the reality star claimed a US judge was “undeniably hostile and extremely biased” against her and her lawyer.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, sued the famous family for defamation in 2017 after claiming they had played a role in getting her reality show, Rob & Chyna, cancelled.

Her lawsuit, which was thrown out last week, alleged that the Kardashians falsely told producers that she had attacked her then-fiance Rob Kardashian in 2016.

In documents obtained by the PA news agency, lawyers for the Kardashians said her efforts to “make a scapegoat” of judge Gregory Alarcon, who presided over the matter, were “frivolous” and “dishonest”.

2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
The reality star, whose real name is Angela White, sued the famous family including Kim Kardashian (pictured) for defamation in 2017 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“Plaintiff claims Judge Alarcon exhibited an ‘undeniably hostile and extremely biased’ attitude towards her and Ms Ciani since April 19 and April 20, 2022—the day both sides presented opening statements to the jury—yet Plaintiff and her counsel nonetheless proceeded without complaint as Judge Alarcon presided over a 10-day trial,” the documents said.

“Plaintiff’s statement and sworn declaration of disqualification is a baseless effort to save face after losing at trial and is devoid of any legal basis to disqualify Judge Alarcon from presiding over further matters in this action.

“While Plaintiff and her counsel Lynne Ciani are understandably disappointed about the jury’s defence verdict following an emotionally charged trial, their effort to make a scapegoat of Judge Alarcon is frivolous, dishonest, and deserving of sanctions.”

The documents added that Chyna had taken a “wait and see” approach and filed the motion to disqualify judge Alarcon from presiding over future matters in the case only after the verdict against her had been returned.

