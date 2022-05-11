Emmerdale to explore secondary cancer storyline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Emmerdale to explore secondary cancer storyline

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 7.01am
The Emmerdale production team has been working alongside the charity Breast Cancer Now on the secondary cancer storyline (Helen Turton/ITV)
The Emmerdale production team has been working alongside the charity Breast Cancer Now on the secondary cancer storyline (Helen Turton/ITV)

Emmerdale viewers face emotional scenes ahead as Faith Dingle receives the diagnosis that her breast cancer has returned.

The Dingle matriarch, played by Sally Dexter, will be told the devastating news that she has secondary cancer, when cancer has spread from where it started to another part of the body, in episodes that will air later this week.

The ITV soap opera has said Faith will also struggle to share the news with her children Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Cain (Jeff Hordley) due to tensions between them remaining high.

The secondary cancer storyline will focus on Dingle matriarch Faith, played by Sally Dexter (Mark Bruce/ITV/PA)

With nowhere to turn, Faith will lean on Moira Barton, played by Natalie J Robb, for support during this difficult time.

Moira will urge Faith to tell the rest of her family but she is adamant that she wants to mend her relationships first.

Reflecting on the script, Dexter said: “It’s upsetting, but really important as a storyline, because it’s more than a storyline for so many people.

“It matters to people who are going through it as well as people who will go through it.

“I feel a sense of real responsibility, but also a privilege to be doing this storyline.”

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said: “Faith’s devastating cancer diagnosis will impact not only her life, but all those around her.

“We know at the very core of the Dingles is a strong sense of family and love, so for them to try and navigate through this heartbreaking time will be incredibly difficult.

“Faith’s zest for life with her spicy sense of humour and appetite for fun and adventure means that while there will inevitably be some painful and heart-wrenching moments, we will also see life-affirming and positive moments of light in the story too.

“Given the calibre of actor Sally is, I know she will approach the story with great honesty and depth and do it justice, and this in turn will raise awareness of such an important issue that affects many people on a daily basis.”

The Emmerdale production team said it has been working alongside the charity Breast Cancer Now on Faith’s secondary cancer storyline to give it a realistic and authentic depiction.

Clinical nurse specialist at Breast Cancer Now, Catherine Priestley, said: “With it estimated that around 35,000 people are living with secondary breast cancer in the UK, it’s been an incredibly important opportunity for us to provide expert guidance around Faith’s storyline – giving a steer to scriptwriters as to how her diagnosis and experience of the disease can be portrayed accurately and raising awareness of some of the signs and symptoms of secondary breast cancer among millions of Emmerdale fans.

“Everyone’s experience of breast cancer is different, but we know from calls to our helpline just how anxious women may feel about the possibility of their cancer returning, and how overwhelming the impact of a secondary breast cancer diagnosis can be for patients and their families.”

