Gary Numan says having Asperger’s is a ‘positive advantage’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Gary Numan says having Asperger’s is a ‘positive advantage’

By Press Association
May 11 2022, 10.05pm
Gary Numan has spoken about the positive aspects of asperger’s (Ian West/PA)
Gary Numan has spoken about the positive aspects of asperger’s (Ian West/PA)

Singer-songwriter Gary Numan has said he sees Asperger’s as a “positive advantage” to his life and the problems it causes him are “far outweighed by the advantages”.

Numan, 64, found fame as the frontman of new wave band Tubeway Army before going on to forge a successful solo career.

Speaking to journalist Sian Williams on her Channel 5 News segment Mind Matters with Dr Sian, Numan explained he was put on medication as a teenager after a psychiatrist suggested he may have Asperger’s, a form of autism, but never received a formal diagnosis.

Numan said: “I see it as a positive advantage to my life, an enhancement to who I am and what I am.

“I don’t see it as a disability or handicap or whatever we are supposed to say, I don’t see it that way at all.

“I genuinely believe that the small amount of problems that it brings, such as being awkward in conversation and company is far outweighed by the advantages that it brings.

“Focus to detail, determination, drive, perseverance.”

Numan, who is currently on tour in the UK, continued: “You know, they talk about Asperger’s people as being obsessive, as if that’s a bad thing.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing, you know, in my business to be obsessive about what you do is vital.

“So it gives you skills, which in certain professions are incredibly useful, and I don’t know if I would be here without them, I don’t know if I’d have the drive.

“You see the world slightly differently and, from my point of view, you react to the world slightly differently.”

Numan married his wife Gemma O’Neill in 1997 and revealed the relationship helped him to develop skills his Asperger’s had prevented him from harnessing.

“Since I’ve been with Gemma, which is 30 years now, she’s been amazing in all sorts of ways.

“In helping me learn these skills and pointing out to me the mistakes that I make in a really lovely way,” he said.

“Never making me feel bad or awkward, just helping me to learn these little tricks that will never be natural to me, ever.

“But learning how to do these things that I can engage with people in a way that doesn’t cause any offence or upset or make people feel awkward talking to me.”

He added: “You’re just always learning.

“Always, you know, because it is unnatural to me, that sort of thing.”

Mind Matters with Dr Sian regularly airs on Channel 5 News at 5pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier