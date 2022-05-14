Eurovision champions joke about drug allegations during last year’s final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eurovision champions joke about drug allegations during last year’s final

By Press Association
May 14 2022, 11.09pm
Eurovision winners joke about last year’s drug claims (Ian West/PA)
The lead singer of Maneskin advised Eurovision contestants “don’t get too close to the table”, referring to allegations that he was caught on camera taking drugs at the competition last year.

The Italian rock band had “strongly refuted the allegations of drug use” that emerged on social media after Damiano David appeared to bend over a table in the contest’s green room while on camera.

Following Maneskin’s win last year, David denied that he used drugs and said he bent over because another band member had broken a glass at their feet.

The European Broadcasting Union later confirmed the frontman had returned a negative result in a drugs test since the event.

During the Eurovision song contest final 2022, the reigning champions took to the stage to perform their new single Supermodel.

Following their powerful performance, a limping David was asked to give this year’s contestants advice, to which he quipped: “Two things. Have fun and don’t get close to the table guys.”

Maneskin took the top prize with Zitti e buoni scoring 524 points, ahead of French entry Voila by Barbara Pravi and Gjon’s Tears’ song Tout l’Univers which came third.

Singer-songwriter Mika also took to the stage performing an incredible medley of songs including Love Today, Grace Kelly, and Happy Ending surrounded by heart flags, a floating heart balloon while he danced on the piano.

