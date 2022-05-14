Little Mix sing through their tears at emotional final show before break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Little Mix sing through their tears at emotional final show before break

By Press Association
May 14 2022, 11.35pm
The emotional members of Little Mix struggled to sing through tears in their final performance before “taking a break” from the band.

Vocalist Perrie Edwards, who said she had a “constant lump” in her throat, began crying just minutes into the show.

Long stretches of “Between Us” were silent as Edwards – along with bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – appeared to give up, turning their microphones towards the audience.

Edwards had entreated the crowd at London’s O2 arena for help before starting the song.

“It’s about our journey, it’s about our love for each other, and we never get through it without crying,” she said.

“Can you help us sing this next one?”

The three now intend to focus on solo projects after “10 amazing years” together, though they insist that Little Mix is not splitting up.

None of them mentioned Jesy Nelson, a founding member of the group who left in 2020 after a breakdown left her in hospital.

Nelson revealed in October last year that she was not on speaking terms with her former bandmates, but added there was “no bad blood from my side”.

The group seemed to relish being in front of an audience after two years of lockdown, with Pinnock declaring: “Being back on this stage this is what we do it for.”

Thanking the crowd – some of whom were also in tears – Edwards said in a faltering voice: “Every single one of you has made such a big impact on our lives and we wouldn’t be standing here now if it wasn’t for you.

“I need to get my shit together, I’m so sorry.”

She then went on to introduce the band’s next song: “Happiness”.

