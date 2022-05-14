Photograph of Arlo Parks wins Abbey Road Studios award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Photograph of Arlo Parks wins Abbey Road Studios award

By Press Association
May 15 2022, 12.03am
(John Marshall/PA)
(John Marshall/PA)

A photographer who snapped singer-songwriter Arlo Parks has been named the Undiscovered Photographer Of The Year at the inaugural Abbey Roads Studio awards.

The close-up shot of the Mercury Prize and Brit Award winning musician by Joe Puxley came top of a five-strong shortlist.

The music photography awards ceremony, hosted by BBC Radio presenter Matt Everitt, saw an image of David Mrakpor playing with Ruben Fox by John Lyons win in the live category.

Arlo Parks
Joe Puxley’s photograph of Arlo Parks (Joe Puxley/PA)

Northern Irish photographer Megan Doherty, best known for her debut book Stoned In Melanchol, documenting her adolescence in Derry, won the Championing Scenes award.

In Studio Photography, Jack McKain won with a image of Pink Siifu, while Chris Suspect triumphed in the Zeitgeist category with a shot of metal band Darkest Hour.

The winner for Artist at Work went to Greg Noire for his live shot of American singer KennyHoopla, Samuel Trotter took home the Editorial gong for a photograph of US rapper Polo G and his son, while singer King Princess by Yana Yatsuk won in the Portrait category.

Megan Doherty
Megan Doherty won the Championing Scenes award (Megan Doherty/PA)

Abbey Road’s managing director Isabel Garvey said: “Everyone at Abbey Road Studios is thrilled with the quality of the entries and winners in our first Music Photography Awards.

“More broadly, we’re also incredibly encouraged by the way in which the MPAs has been embraced across the arts and creative landscape.

“It’s been brilliant to create a platform to recognise emerging and established talent in this important field, and we’re already looking forward to doing it all again in 2023.”

Chris Suspect
Chris Suspect won the Zeitgeist award (Chris Suspect/PA)

Abbey Road Studios is one of the most famous recording studios in the world.

Originally a nine-bedroom house built in 1829, it was purchased in 1928 by the Gramophone Company, which went on to convert it into the world’s first purpose-built recording studio.

While initially a venue for classical recordings, the studios’ repertoire soon embraced jazz and big bands as well as Sir Cliff Richard and, most famously, The Beatles.

