Photograph of Arlo Parks wins Abbey Road Studios award

A photographer who snapped singer-songwriter Arlo Parks has been named the Undiscovered Photographer Of The Year at the inaugural Abbey Roads Studio awards.

The close-up shot of the Mercury Prize and Brit Award winning musician by Joe Puxley came top of a five-strong shortlist.

The music photography awards ceremony, hosted by BBC Radio presenter Matt Everitt, saw an image of David Mrakpor playing with Ruben Fox by John Lyons win in the live category.

Joe Puxley’s photograph of Arlo Parks (Joe Puxley/PA)

Northern Irish photographer Megan Doherty, best known for her debut book Stoned In Melanchol, documenting her adolescence in Derry, won the Championing Scenes award.

In Studio Photography, Jack McKain won with a image of Pink Siifu, while Chris Suspect triumphed in the Zeitgeist category with a shot of metal band Darkest Hour.

The winner for Artist at Work went to Greg Noire for his live shot of American singer KennyHoopla, Samuel Trotter took home the Editorial gong for a photograph of US rapper Polo G and his son, while singer King Princess by Yana Yatsuk won in the Portrait category.

Megan Doherty won the Championing Scenes award (Megan Doherty/PA)

Abbey Road’s managing director Isabel Garvey said: “Everyone at Abbey Road Studios is thrilled with the quality of the entries and winners in our first Music Photography Awards.

“More broadly, we’re also incredibly encouraged by the way in which the MPAs has been embraced across the arts and creative landscape.

“It’s been brilliant to create a platform to recognise emerging and established talent in this important field, and we’re already looking forward to doing it all again in 2023.”

Chris Suspect won the Zeitgeist award (Chris Suspect/PA)

Abbey Road Studios is one of the most famous recording studios in the world.

Originally a nine-bedroom house built in 1829, it was purchased in 1928 by the Gramophone Company, which went on to convert it into the world’s first purpose-built recording studio.

While initially a venue for classical recordings, the studios’ repertoire soon embraced jazz and big bands as well as Sir Cliff Richard and, most famously, The Beatles.