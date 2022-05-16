Rust producer ‘confident’ of finishing film after police investigation concludes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rust producer ‘confident’ of finishing film after police investigation concludes

By Press Association
May 16 2022, 6.53pm
Rust producer ‘confident’ of finishing film after police investigation concludes (Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office/PA)
Rust producer ‘confident’ of finishing film after police investigation concludes (Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office/PA)

The producer of Rust says he is “confident” he will be able to finish the film following the conclusion of the police investigation into the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

Anjul Nigam told The Hollywood Reporter he hoped the investigation into the “horrific tragedy” would be resolved quickly.

It comes after Rust Movie Productions (RMP) contested the citation by the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) that said it “wilfully” violated safety protocols on the set of the western.

A report previously found the production company “knew that firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set” and “demonstrated plain indifference to employee safety”.

Rust incident
Ms Hutchins was killed on the set of the western movie in October last year after a prop gun actor Alec Baldwin was holding was discharged (Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office/PA)

RMP was fined 136,793 US dollars (£104,810), the maximum allowable by state law in New Mexico, following the six-month investigation into the incident.

Cinematographer Ms Hutchins was killed on the set of the film in October last year after a prop gun actor Alec Baldwin was holding was discharged.

“Rust is obviously a horrific tragedy,” Mr Nigam told THR.

“The investigation will hopefully be resolved soon and will unveil what happened.

“Obviously, there will be people out there who will have negative perspectives, but we’re confident about continuing to make quality movies.”

He added: “We’re confident we’ll be able to complete the movie.”

It comes as he and Alec Baldwin announced they are launching a new production company, Persona Entertainment, seven months after the incident in Santa Fe.

Its first project False Awakening, starring Baldwin, will be available at the Cannes market.

