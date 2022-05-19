Strictly judging line-up for 2022 confirmed as Bruno Tonioli departs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strictly judging line-up for 2022 confirmed as Bruno Tonioli departs

By Press Association
May 19 2022, 7.33pm
Strictly Come Dancing judges: Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse (Ray Burmiston/BBC)
Strictly Come Dancing judges: Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

Bruno Tonioli has left Strictly Come Dancing and will be replaced on the judging panel by Anton Du Beke, the BBC has said.

The 66-year-old Italian dancer and choreographer has been a judge since the popular celebrity ballroom show launched in 2004.

The panel for the upcoming 20th series of Strictly will feature Du Beke, as well as returning favourites Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019
Bruno Tonioli has been a Strictly Come Dancing judge since 2004 (BBC/PA)

Professional dancer Du Beke sat on the judging panel last year while Tonioli, who is a judge on American series Dancing With The Stars, was unable to take part due to “uncertainty over international travel restrictions” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020 Du Beke also did a two-week stint filling in on the judging panel.

He said: “Woohooo! This is BRILLIANT news. Everyone knows how much I absolutely love the show and I’m utterly delighted to be continuing as a regular judge. And I get to make the final again – now I know how Giovanni feels!”

Revel Horwood, who now becomes the only remaining original member of the Strictly judging line-up, said he was “thrilled” to be returning and added: “It’s going to be fab-u-lous!”.

Head judge Ballas said: “Being a judge on Strictly is such a joy and honour for me, and I can’t wait to be back at the studio waving my paddle.

“Every year the wonderful production team surpass themselves and I know they have some brilliant plans in store for 2022. I’m so excited to get started.”

Mabuse took over from Dame Darcey Bussell in 2019, having previously been a judge on the German version of Strictly, Let’s Dance.

She said: “Last year’s series of Strictly was one of the highlights of my career, it has had such a real impact which has been incredible to witness. I am so proud to be a part of this show and I am so looking forward to returning for my fourth series!”.

Strictly Come Dancing 2016
Len Goodman, left with Craig Revel Horwood, was the original head judge (BBC/PA)

Over the years the Strictly judging panel has had a few changes.

Dame Arlene Phillips was a judge from the show’s first season until 2008 and was then replaced by Alesha Dixon in 2009.

Fan favourite Len Goodman stepped down as head judge in 2016 after 12 years on show, and was replaced by the ‘Queen of Latin’, ballroom dancer Ballas.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will also return this year.

