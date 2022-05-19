In Pictures: Tom Cruise and royals lead stars at Top Gun: Maverick premiere

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hollywood star Tom Cruise and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken to the red carpet in their sartorial best at the Top Gun: Maverick film premiere.

The actor was joined by William and Kate at the glitzy event in Leicester Square, which is taking place as a royal film performance.

Cruise, 59, has reprised his role as hot-shot Navy lieutenant Maverick, more than 30 years after the release of the original film.

Kate, 40, cut an elegant figure while accompanying William to the premiere.

The Duchess of Cambridge with Miles Teller and Tom Cruise (Ian West/PA)

Miles Teller, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Jay Ellis and other members of the cast (Ian West/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak to Tom Cruise (Ian West/PA)

Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly (Ian West/PA)

Miles Teller (Ian West/PA)

Jon Hamm (Ian West/PA)

Tom Cruise waves to fans (Ian West/PA)

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry (Ian West/PA)