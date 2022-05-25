Hollywood stars call for tighter US gun laws following Texas school shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Hollywood stars call for tighter US gun laws following Texas school shooting

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 2.28am Updated: May 25 2022, 4.19am
Hollywood stars call for tighter US gun laws following Texas school shooting (Dario Lopez-Mills/AP)
Hollywood stars have called for an end to violence and tighter US gun laws in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at a primary school in Texas.

Celebrities including Chris Evans, Finneas, Amy Schumer and Kylie Jenner were among those expressing feelings of shock, sorrow and outrage at the tragic incident.

At least 18 children and one teacher were reported dead after a teenage gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The incident is the deadliest to occur at a US primary school since the infamous Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 20 children and six adults were killed almost a decade ago.

Poet Amanda Gorman, who shot to fame following a reading at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony in January 2021, penned a poem following the Texas shooting and posted it on social media.

It read: “Schools scared to death.

“The truth is, one education under desks, Stooped low from bullets; That plunge when we ask.

“Where our children Shall live & how & if.”

Sharing a link to gun violence charity Everytown, Gorman captioned her post: “Americans—you know enough is enough.

“If you do anything today, let it not be just to grieve, but to act.”

Captain America star Evans wrote in all capitals: “F****** enough!”

Oscar-winning producer Finneas also expressed anger at the situation, writing: “Anyone saying ‘now isn’t the time to talk about gun control’ doesn’t care that kids got f****** murdered today.

Oscar’s co-host Schumer said: “We are grieving with the Uvalde community, a predominantly Latinx community, and everyone else impacted by yet another senseless act of violence in our schools.

“This is yet another tragic example of how pervasive this public health crisis is in our country.”

Veteran Star Trek actor George Takei added: “There are no words. And there are no actions ever taken.

“If we want things to change, we must demand it from our leaders.”

YouTube star and boxer Jake Paul also criticised US leaders on their lack of action.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the families, kids, and citizens of Uvalde, Texas,” he said.

“This s*** is so unfair.

“It’s sickening what people are capable of and it makes me sick that our schools, senators, and people in power have done NOTHING to protect the kids of America.”

Posting on her Instagram story, reality star Kylie Jenner, who recently gave birth to her second child with rapper Travis Scott, said: “Another school shooting. Devastating.

“Breaks my heart for these families.”

