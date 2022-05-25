Apple TV cancels LA premiere of Physical series two following Texas shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Apple TV cancels LA premiere of Physical series two following Texas shooting

By Press Association
May 25 2022, 5.23am
Apple TV cancel LA premiere of Physical series two following Texas shooting (Apple TV/PA)
Apple TV cancel LA premiere of Physical series two following Texas shooting (Apple TV/PA)

Apple TV reportedly cancelled its red carpet premiere for season two of its drama Physical, following the deadly mass shooting at a primary school in Texas.

The event was due to take place on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, but was turned into a private event “out of respect” for victims of the incident shortly before it’s commencement

At least 19 children and one teacher were reported dead after a teenage gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The incident is the deadliest to occur at a US primary school since the infamous Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 20 children and six adults were killed almost a decade ago.

Physical stars Rose Byrne as ambitious 1980s workout video star Sheila, alongside Murray Bartlett, Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel (Apple TV/PA)

“Out of respect for today’s tragedy in Texas, tonight’s screening of Physical season two will be a private event with no press,” a statement from Physical‘s cast and creative team, shared by US media outlets, said.

“We thank you for wanting to be there with us, and know that you join with us in our heartfelt support for all of the families affected by today’s event.

“We’re grateful for your understanding.”

Physical stars Rose Byrne as ambitious 1980s workout video star Sheila, alongside Murray Bartlett, Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba and Paul Sparks.

