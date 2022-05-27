Dame Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell dance down Cannes red carpet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dame Helen Mirren and fellow Hollywood veteran Andie MacDowell have danced together down the Cannes red carpet at the premiere of Mother And Son.

Oscar-winning actress Dame Helen, 76, wore a long-sleeved silver beaded dress with her hair swept back in a half-up look, while MacDowell, 64, looked elegant in a full-length striped brown gown.

The pair, who worked together in 2021 film On The Edge were spotted laughing as they twirled and danced with each other ahead of the screening at the prestigious film festival.

Andie MacDowell and Dame Helen Mirren were seen together on the Cannes red carpet (Doug Peters/PA)

Stars of Mother And Son including Stephane Bak, Annabelle Lengronne and Ahmed Sylla also attended.

The film follows Rose, played by Lengronne, as she moves from the Ivory Coast to Paris with her two young sons.

Spanning 20 years from the family’s arrival in France to the present day, the film chronicles their highs and lows.

Directed by French filmmaker Leonor Serraille, it sees Bak and Sylla play Rose’s sons as adults.

Stephane Bak, Annabelle Lengronne and Ahmed Sylla star in Mother and Son (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Lengronne stunned in a bright yellow gown with an off-the-shoulder design while Bak wore a grey three-piece suit and Sylla dressed in a black double-breasted suit with golden buttons.

The 75th annual festival has already hosted the star-studded premieres for highly-anticipated films including Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis.

The event was subject to strict Covid-19 protocols in 2021 but this year’s Cannes has largely done away with pandemic measures.