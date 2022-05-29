Johannes Radebe: Reuniting with my family was like winning Strictly glitterball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johannes Radebe: Reuniting with my family was like winning Strictly glitterball

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 12.03am
Johannes Radebe (Ian West/PA)
Johannes Radebe (Ian West/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe has said that being reunited with his mother and sister is equivalent to winning the dance competition’s coveted glitterball.

The South African dancer’s mother Jacobeth and sister Jabu recently took their first flight to visit him in London.

Radebe told Hello! magazine that their trip to see his life and success was special as he credits them with his success.

The dancer took his mother and sister on a tour of London during their visit (Hello! magazine/PA)

He said: “Having them here at last is the equivalent to winning the Strictly glitterball for me.

“Until now, they’ve only been able to see my life through the TV screen or heard about it on the phone, but finally I can share it with them.”

The professional dancer took his family on a tour of the capital which he said they were “blown away by”.

He added: “It’s magical for them. But most of all, seeing for the first time where I live has been so special.

“Although I love my new life, I miss them. The older I get, the more I want them to be part of my experience. They’re my reason for being.”

Radebe joined the popular BBC dance competition in 2018, having previously been on South Africa’s version of Strictly and Dancing With The Stars.

Last year he made Strictly history alongside Bake Off star John Whaite as the first all-male couple and finished as runners-up behind soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Johannes Radebe and John Whaite made Strictly history last year as the first all-male couple (Guy Levy/BBC)

The dancer credits his mother with teaching him to be kind and to respect himself, as well as ensuring he stays grounded amid his success.

He added: “I wouldn’t have made it where I am if it weren’t for the women in my life.

“It’s always been women who have nurtured me, and my family are my motivation for everything I try to achieve.”

During her visit, his mother was able to witness a special moment as Radebe delivered an empowering message to thousands of Duke of Edinburgh gold award holders in the Buckingham Palace garden.

The dancer described it as the “best day of his life”, adding: “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would one day be standing in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, making a speech.

“The highlight was having mum there to share that moment. To see her smile means the world to me.”

His mother added: “I’m the proudest mum and felt so emotional to see my son up there. I’ll never forget it for the rest of my life.”

Read the full article in Hello! magazine, out now.

