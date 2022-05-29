Made In Chelsea’s Maeva and James share baby news

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Made In Chelsea couple Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor are expecting their first child together.

The TV stars, who recently got engaged in Rome, told Hello! magazine their baby is due in November.

French-born star D’Ascanio told the magazine: “All my dreams are coming true at the same time. I still don’t believe it!”

“It’s all amazing – I just want to enjoy it all as much as I can.”

Her co-star and fiance Taylor said: “We are more excited every day.

“My dad told me that, when he had his first child, he never thought he could love something so much.

“And I’m starting to get an inkling of that feeling as this baby growing in Maeva’s tummy is pretty special.”

After a trip to Japan was cancelled, the couple decided to have a holiday in Italy, where Taylor proposed at the famous Trevi Fountain in Rome.

D’Ascanio said she had thrown a coin into the Italian landmark as befits the tradition, and made a wish that Taylor, whom she has been dating for three years, would propose.

She told Hello!: “I did my wish which was ‘I really hope James is going to propose to me soon’.”

“And then I opened my eyes and he was there on one knee. I was thinking ‘Wow, this is it! Is this real?’ It was everything I had ever wanted.”

The latest edition of Hello! magazine (Hello!/PA)

Taylor proposed with a 2.5-carat pear-shaped diamond engagement ring which he designed and had already asked D’Ascanio’s father for permission to marry her last year, the magazine said.

He said: “It’s feels like I have everything I have ever wanted – it’s that secure feeling that this is my woman, forever.”

His-wife-to be said: “I feel protected – being engaged to the man of my dreams is amazing. It’s a different love, it’s stronger, it’s deeper. I feel safe.”

Viewers previously saw Taylor reject a marriage proposal from D’Ascanio on the E4 show, which follows the dramas and everyday goings-on among some of south-west London’s wealthy residents.

