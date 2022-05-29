Made In Chelsea’s Maeva and James share baby news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Made In Chelsea’s Maeva and James share baby news

By Press Association
May 30 2022, 12.03am
Made in Chelsea stars Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor are expecting a baby together (Hello!/PA)
Made In Chelsea couple Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor are expecting their first child together.

The TV stars, who recently got engaged in Rome, told Hello! magazine their baby is due in November.

French-born star D’Ascanio told the magazine: “All my dreams are coming true at the same time. I still don’t believe it!”

“It’s all amazing – I just want to enjoy it all as much as I can.”

Her co-star and fiance Taylor said: “We are more excited every day.

“My dad told me that, when he had his first child, he never thought he could love something so much.

“And I’m starting to get an inkling of that feeling as this baby growing in Maeva’s tummy is pretty special.”

After a trip to Japan was cancelled, the couple decided to have a holiday in Italy, where Taylor proposed at the famous Trevi Fountain in Rome.

D’Ascanio said she had thrown a coin into the Italian landmark as befits the tradition, and made a wish that Taylor, whom she has been dating for three years, would propose.

She told Hello!: “I did my wish which was ‘I really hope James is going to propose to me soon’.”

“And then I opened my eyes and he was there on one knee. I was thinking ‘Wow, this is it! Is this real?’ It was everything I had ever wanted.”

Taylor proposed with a 2.5-carat pear-shaped diamond engagement ring which he designed and had already asked D’Ascanio’s father for permission to marry her last year, the magazine said.

He said: “It’s feels like I have everything I have ever wanted – it’s that secure feeling that this is my woman, forever.”

His-wife-to be said: “I feel protected – being engaged to the man of my dreams is amazing. It’s a different love, it’s stronger, it’s deeper. I feel safe.”

Viewers previously saw Taylor reject a marriage proposal from D’Ascanio on the E4 show, which follows the dramas and everyday goings-on among some of south-west London’s wealthy residents.

– The full interview is in this week’s Hello! magazine https://www.hellomagazine.com/

