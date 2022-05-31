Smiles and memories for Dame Deborah James after ‘girly sleepover’ with family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Smiles and memories for Dame Deborah James after ‘girly sleepover’ with family

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 7.23pm
Smiles and memories for Dame Deborah James after ‘girly sleepover’ with family (The Harkness Rose Company/PA)
Smiles and memories for Dame Deborah James after ‘girly sleepover’ with family (The Harkness Rose Company/PA)

Dame Deborah James says she is going to sleep with “another memory and a smile” after hosting a “girly sleepover” for her family and friends.

The 40 year-old podcaster and campaigner said there was “pressure” to make memories while dying but that the impromptu event had put “such a smile to my face”.

Sharing pictures on social media, she wrote: “Making memories can be hard when you are dying! Oh the pressure!

“I’m now only getting some very grabbed hours between the sleeping and side effects, but this girly sleepover managed to put such a smile to my face having spent most of yesterday in tears.”

Dame Deborah said it was becoming harder for her to leave the house, or her bed, and she had been feeling “pretty down” before her sister had suggested the sleep-over, which had been organised in three hours.

“I was feeling awful after a bad day, so didn’t watch the set up of anything,” she said,

“But with the help of my sister and bro, managed to calm down and then they wheeled me into the room last night and yes I cried over the fairy lights!

“Good tears! It was just perfect! I went from staying in my wheelchair to ending up everyone helping to get me into an actually Tee Pee to watch Cinderella with the gang and sit there like a 5 year old with a huge Cheshire Cat smile on my face next to my daughter and sister!”

She added that the organising company had refused payment for the experience so the money had been donated to her own Bowel Babe charity fund.

“Today I sleep! But with another memory and a smile,” she said.

Dame Deborah is a former headteacher who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has kept her more than 800,000 Instagram followers up to date with her treatments.

She has raised more than £6.5 million for Cancer Research UK, Bowel Cancer UK and the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity through her Bowelbabe fund on Just Giving.

She set herself an initial target of £250,000 and has received donations from a huge number of supporters, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

