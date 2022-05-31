Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon says he ‘totally respects’ the Queen as a person

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon says he ‘totally respects’ the Queen as a person

By Press Association
May 31 2022, 11.17pm
Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon says he ‘totally respects’ the Queen as a person (Ian West/PA)
Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon says he ‘totally respects’ the Queen as a person (Ian West/PA)

Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon says he “totally respects” the Queen as a person and is looking forward to celebrations during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The singer, whose band were famous for their anti-establishment lyrics, admitted he was “attracted to pageantry” and praised the monarch’s “sense of dignity”.

The Sex Pistols’ famous song God Save The Queen was released more than 40 years ago during the monarch’s Silver Jubilee in 1977, before it was banned by the BBC.

To mark this weekend’s jubilee celebrations the group are reissuing the punk anthem, and are locked in a chart battle with Alfie Boe.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on Talk TV, Lydon said: “I’m just as solid about the monarchy and my dislike of it as I ever have been.

“I’ve always viewed the royal family as a bunch of German tourists with a Greek thrown in… I don’t want to pay no more tax to keep that institution alive. But I totally respect (the Queen) as a real person.

Sex Pistols court case
The former Sex Pistols frontman (Yui Mok/PA)

“She’s enjoyed that and maintained… a sense of dignity. I’m always attracted to pageantry.”

Lydon questioned what will happen when the monarch “kicks the bucket” and suggested that “voting” should begin for her replacement.

He took aim at both major UK political parties, saying he had grown to “despise” the Labour Party for its “woke agenda” and labelled Boris Johnson “a professional liar”.

It comes after the release of new Disney+ drama series Pistol, which tells the story of the Sex Pistols’ rise to fame.

