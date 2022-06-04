Iman Vellani: Character of Ms Marvel not just about race or religion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Iman Vellani: Character of Ms Marvel not just about race or religion

By Press Association
June 4 2022, 2.48am
Iman Vellani: character of Ms Marvel not just about race or religion (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Iman Vellani says the character of Ms Marvel was not meant to be solely about her race or religion but relatable to “real-life Marvel fans”.

The teenager, who plays the eponymous title role in the new miniseries, said the character would “react how we would when she gets powers”.

Ms Marvel is the first Muslim superhero character in the Marvel Comic Universe (MCU) and the series is due to air on Disney+ on June 8.

It follows Kamala Khan, a US teenager with an oversized imagination, who loves gaming and writing fanfiction about her super-idols.

Asked why her character was a special addition to the MCU, Vellani said: “I think Ms Marvel always understood fan culture on such a cellular level and it just really elevated the storytelling in a really unique way.

“She’s a 16-year-old kid with superpowers, fine, we’ve seen that before, but she’s also a fan of every other hero within the MCU canon and that fascination and excitement is so shared with real-life Marvel fans.

Ms Marvel is the first Muslim superhero character in the Marvel Comic Universe and the series is due to air on Disney+ on June 8 (Jordan Strauss/AP)

“That’s why we relate to her, she reacts how we would when she gets powers. I just love that part of her and that’s why I fell in love with her.”

She added: “Culture and religion are never the main thing of her personality, it was just some part of her life.

“(Like) how it was for me; this is the time I wake up, this is the time I go to school, this is the time I pray, this is the time I eat, it was just a normal thing.

The series follows Kamala Khan, a US teenager with an oversized imagination, who loves gaming and writing fanfiction about her super-idols (Disney/Marvel/PA)

“We didn’t want to make the show about a Pakistani Muslim, it was about, you know, an Avengers-loving, fanfic-writing dork, that just so happens to be a Pakistani Muslim.

“I think we balanced it quite well all around.”

Ms Marvel also stars Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur.

Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha are also part of the cast.

