Olly Murs proposes to girlfriend Amelia Tank during jubilee celebrations

Singer Olly Murs has revealed he proposed to bodybuilder girlfriend Amelia Tank during jubilee bank holiday weekend celebrations.

The Starstruck host, 38, shared the news on Instagram after popping the question on a beach break on Saturday.

Murs shared a photograph of the pair on a cliff edge embracing while Tank shared a video of her leaping into his arms after the shock proposal.

The couple captioned their posts with “04.06.2022” adding their partner’s name with an engagement ring and love heart emoji.

Celebrity friends including reality queen Vicky Pattison, TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher and actress Michelle Keegan sent their congratulations.

Comedian Jason Manford wrote “Ahh love this! Congrats you pair of legends”, while Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden put “Fantastic” in capital letters.

Murs, who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2009, coupled up with Tank while taking time out to have surgery to repair knee ligament damage.

The couple previously went to the gym together and had been on a few dates which did not work out.

In 2020, he told Good Morning Britain: “After my operation we got in contact again… I was away from this world of showbiz and just at home.

“I had my hair shaven, I had one leg, a big belly – I don’t know why she’s with me.”