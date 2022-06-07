Soap stars Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt to compete in TV drag contest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Soap stars Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt to compete in TV drag contest

By Press Association
June 7 2022, 1.06pm
Adam Woodyatt (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Adam Woodyatt (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson, former EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt and Love Islander Chris Hughes are among the stars who will undergo “the ultimate drag makeover” for a new ITV competition.

TV fitness instructor Mr Motivator, Union J singer George Shelley and England rugby player Joe Marler will also compete in the one-off special, Queens For The Night.

Lorraine Kelly will serve as host while the judging panel will feature Melanie C of the Spice Girls, comedian Rob Beckett, Australian drag artist Courtney Act and West End star Layton Williams.

TV Quick and TV Choice Awards – London
Simon Gregson (Ian West/PA)

The programme will see each famous name paired with drag mentors – including Blu Hydrangea, Kitty Scott-Claus and Asttina Mandella – as they prepare their alter egos before competing on stage.

The show will culminate in a cabaret-style performance, voted on by the studio audience, as they showcase their newly acquired skills, including singing, dancing, lip-syncing, impression and comedy.

Morning TV host Kelly said: “I’m so excited to be hosting this show. I am a huge fan of drag and can not wait to see a host of well-known stars embrace this uniquely wonderful and uplifting skill.

“It’s a show that will have humour, warmth and above all lots and lots of glamour, I can’t wait to get started.”

Blu Hydrangea attending the RuPaul Drag race premiere
Drag Race winner Blu Hydrangea will join some of Britain’s best queens as mentors (Ian West/PA)

Melanie C said: “I’ve always been a huge fan of drag and in 2019, I was lucky enough to do a world tour of Prides with some of the most wonderful and creative queens out there!

“On that tour I really learnt what’s needed to cut the mustard on this fabulous world and I can’t wait to see how our celebrities measure up with their incredible mentors guiding them every step of the way.”

Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022 – London
Lorraine Kelly will host the programme (Ian West/PA)

Executive producer Karen Smith said: “Queens For The Night will deliver jaw-dropping transformations, heart-warming stories, high-heeled hilarity and must-see performances as Britain’s best drag queens share their world and mentor big name celebrities to perform for a glamorous panel. It’ll be wall-to-wall fabulousness.”

Created and produced by Tuesday’s Child, the programme is due to launch on ITV and ITV Hub later this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier