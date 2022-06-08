Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans square off in new action sequence for The Gray Man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans square off in new action sequence for The Gray Man

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 6.06am
Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans square off in new clip of The Gray Man (Ian West/PA)
Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans square off in new clip of The Gray Man (Ian West/PA)

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans square off in an extended action sequence for The Gray Man, which was shown on day two of Netflix’s Geeked Week.

The pair were just two of a host of famous faces that cropped up in multiple trailers shown at the event.

Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jamie Foxx, Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington all appeared in clips of their own upcoming films; Spiderhead, Day Shift and The School For Good and Evil.

The free five-day event brings fans exclusive news, trailers, celebrity appearances and covers everything from films to TV and games.

Each day carries a designated theme – Monday’s was series, Tuesday’s was film, Wednesday is animation and Friday is Games.

Thursday will be entirely dedicated to hit show Stranger Things, series four of which has recently been released.

The new Gray Man clip showed Gosling fighting his way past ranks of henchmen before tussling with Evans.

The highly anticipated action-thriller, also starring Knives Out’s Ana de Armas, will be released on the streamer on July 22.

Foxx assured viewers they are “not prepared” for Day Shift during a behind the scenes look at the film, which is due on August 12.

Spiderhead, described as Black Mirror meets Shutter Island, sees a sinister experiment carried out by Hemsworth and a co-worker which appears to see two strangers made more attractive to each other with the use of a special serum.

Spiderhead is set for release on June 12.

“Did you ever wonder where every great fairytale begins? Where the good become heroes and the evil become villains,” Theron says, in The School for Good and Evil.

The film, which also stars Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Yeoh, does not have a set release date but is expected in autumn of this year.

Netlfix’s Geeked Week runs until Friday and is available to stream for free across all major platforms including YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch and Facebook.

