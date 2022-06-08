Lighthouse Family ‘sorry’ after their split leaves festival without a headliner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lighthouse Family ‘sorry’ after their split leaves festival without a headliner

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 10.20am
The Lighthouse Family have announced they will not be working together after almost 30 years as a two-piece (Polydor Records/PA)
A member of the Lighthouse Family has apologised to fans after the duo split, leaving a festival without a headline act.

After almost 30 years together, keyboardist Paul Tucker announced that singer-songwriter Tunde Baiyewu wanted to focus on his solo career.

The group, formed in Newcastle and who had hits like Lifted and Ocean Drive in the 1990s, had been due to headline the Saturday of next month’s Mouth Of The Tyne festival.

On Facebook, Tucker said: “I have tried everything with our agents and promoters over the last few weeks to make this work but we just couldn’t get it over the line.

“Tunde now wants to focus on his solo career and I wish him all the best.

“I would like to say sorry to the promoters and to all of you who have tickets for this show and have waited through the last two years.

“I was really looking forward to this hometown show and playing our songs in this amazing place close to the lighthouses that gave us our name.

“I am as disappointed as you are. It breaks my heart to let you down.”

North Tyneside Council has started to look for a replacement for the empty Saturday night slot.

The festival beside Tynemouth Priory will still run on Friday July 8, with Keane headlining, while Sophie Ellis-Bextor will top the bill on Sunday July 10.

Anyone with tickets for Saturday’s show will be given a refund.

Councillor Carl Johnson, North Tyneside Council’s deputy mayor and cabinet member for culture, tourism and events, said: “We were extremely disappointed to hear that the Lighthouse Family are no longer performing together and will be unable to play their headline slot at the Mouth of the Tyne Festival.

“A sell-out audience have held onto their tickets throughout the pandemic, and like us, they were looking forward to the performance.

“However, the decision to pull out of the show has been made by the band leaving us all bitterly disappointed.

“Our festival team works throughout the year to put on an incredible show and are exploring all avenues to get a new headliner set up – as soon as we have a name confirmed we will communicate this and the new details to purchase a ticket.

“Thanks to all ticket holders for their understanding and apologies again for any disappointment.

“The show must go on and we know this year’s festival will still be a huge success.”

