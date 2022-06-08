Line of Duty producers unveil plans for ITV medical drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Line of Duty producers unveil plans for ITV medical drama

By Press Association
June 8 2022, 11.00am
Line of Duty producer World Productions has announced plans for a medical drama starring Bafta-nominated actress Niamh Algar (Matt Crossick/PA)
Line of Duty producer World Productions has announced plans for a medical drama starring Bafta-nominated actress Niamh Algar (Matt Crossick/PA)

Line of Duty producer World Productions has announced plans for a medical drama starring Bafta-nominated actress Niamh Algar.

Malpractice on ITV will be directed by Boiling Point’s Philip Barantini and written by former doctor Grace Ofori-Attah.

The five-part series will follow Dr Lucinda Edwards on a nightmare shift that ends in the death of an opioid overdose victim, Edith Owusu.

British Independent Film Awards 2021 – London
Philip Barantini (Ian West/PA)

Despite the support of her medical supervisor, Dr Leo Harris, played by Sex Education and Pennyworthy star James Purefoy, Edith’s grieving father Sir Anthony Owusu, played by Brian Bovell, demands an enquiry into her actions.

Leading the medical investigation are Dr Norma Callahan, played by Helen Behan, and Lucinda’s former colleague, Dr George Adjei, played by Jordan Kouame.

Malpractice will be filmed in the Leeds area and is executive produced by Simon Heath, chief executive of World Productions, producers of hit drama series Line of Duty, Save Me and Vigil.

The cast also includes Hannah Walters, from Boiling Point and Time, in the role of Matron Beth Relph, Another Me actress Priyanka Patel as Dr Rayma Morgan, and Poldark’s Tristan Sturrock.

Ofori-Attah, whose credits include In The Long Run and Urban Myths, read medicine at the universities of Cambridge and Oxford, and worked as a consultant psychiatrist in Camden and Islington before switching to screenwriting full time.

She said: “I’d worked as an NHS doctor for over a decade when I first came to World with an idea that would become Malpractice.

Line of Duty
Line of Duty producer World Productions is behind the new series (Steffan Hill/BBC/PA)

“Malpractice explores the inevitable pressure-cooker created when doctors under investigation are forced to second-guess their clinical decisions, justify their every action but carry on with the day job as normal.

“It has been an absolute joy and privilege creating Malpractice with the team at World, who are well-versed in creating drama that’s endlessly entertaining and surprising, and I can’t wait to see it on screen.”

Algar added: “I’m thrilled to be a part of this project. I was blown away by Grace Ofori-Attah’s script and the team attached in creating Malpractice.

“I’m a huge fan of Phil Barantini’s work; his movie Boiling Point is an astonishing piece of work, and I’m so excited to see how he approaches Malpractice.

“I’m absolutely over the moon that we are working together on this special series.”

Boiling Point starred Stephen Graham as head chef Andy Jones, working the last Friday in December in a high-pressure restaurant kitchen, and was shot in one take, winning plaudits from critics.

Malpractice is produced in association with, and distributed by, ITV Studios.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier