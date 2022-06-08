Bursary recipients announced for project supporting talent in theatre industry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Writers, directors and designers from across the UK are among those who have been awarded bursaries to support their aspirations within the theatre industry.

The 19 recipients of the sixth annual MGCfutures bursaries have been chosen for demonstrating a commitment to their chosen field and a desire to progress their development.

Among them is producer Bethany Cooper who has received the bursary funded by Hollywood star Nicole Kidman Bursary, which will help her develop two new productions for regional touring.

We are unbelievably excited to share the recipients of the 6th round of #MGCfuturesBursary recipients! Head over to our website to read all about them: https://t.co/AISk2avyrR pic.twitter.com/qGQxM5VEPq — MGCfutures (@MGCfutures) June 8, 2022

Choreographer and dancer Kashish Gaba has been awarded a new cultural entrepreneur bursary in partnership with the London Performance Studios.

While Nadia Sewnauth has received the Dance Base Scotland’s first hip-hop dance artist traineeship, and Anushiye Yarnell the creative development residency with South House.

Lauren Martin and Claire Powell have also been chosen for the Stephanie Arditti bursaries, created in memory of the award-winning costume supervisor who died in 2018.

This year’s recipients also include writer Isabel Adomakoh Young, who will use the funding to work on her first play, and designer Shankho Chaudhuri will use the support to expand their practice through software and learning.

Director Aran Cherkez hopes to use their bursary to develop a new live art and dance exploration inspired by Britain’s ageing population.

Theatre-maker Sarah Golding will use the funding to develop an interactive spatial-audio adventure for children, while composer Matthew Harvey hopes to create a new music score.

Director Max Lindsay hopes to use the bursary to develop a new musical celebrating Queer Joy, and Clarissa Widya will use her funding towards her work as a producer of British East and Southeast Asian work.

Nicole Kidman has funded a bursary for Michael Grandage’s MGCfutures bursary project (Yui Mok/PA)

Also among the recipients are choreographer Jennifer Jackson, writer Somebody Jones, producer Alice Rush, theatre-maker Sundeep Saini, director Mark Smith and carpenter Sam Stuart.

The Theatre Community Fund – spearheaded by Olivia Colman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and producer Francesca Moody – is also continuing its support of the bursary scheme.

Theatre producer and director Michael Grandage, who created MGCfutures, said: “As we continue to emerge from one of the most challenging periods in our history, the theatre industry is back focusing people’s minds and helping us look to the future with hope.

“The recipients of this year’s MGCfutures bursaries are at the forefront of that debate, offering imagination, intellect and talent.

“I’m delighted we are able to award so many individuals the opportunity to hone their craft and develop their career as part of our ongoing bursary scheme which is now in its sixth year.”