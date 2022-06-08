Dame Emma Thompson finds young people’s expectations of sex ‘disturbing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dame Emma Thompson finds young people’s expectations of sex ‘disturbing’

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 12.02am
Dame Emma Thompson finds young peoples expectations of sex ‘disturbing’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Dame Emma Thompson finds young peoples expectations of sex ‘disturbing’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Dame Emma Thompson has said young people’s expectations of sex “can be very disturbing indeed”.

The actress, 63, has spoken out about the “easy access” to pornography and the pressure on school girls ahead of the release of her new sex-worker inspired film Good Luck To You, Leo Grande co-starring Daryl McCormack.

Speaking to Beth Rigby, Dame Emma said: “I think some things are worse when I hear stories in schools about boys and what they expect from girls – and I mean that the easy access to porn, so anal sex is because it’s so freely available to watch in porn.

“If you talk to young people about their sexual knowledge and what they expect and what they think sex is, it can be very disturbing indeed.

“I think it can interfere with their sexual development because it’s all been taken away, industrialised and fed back to them in a completely un-indigestible form.”

Dame Emma also said she thinks the sexual revolution is a “very complex issue”.

She said: “It’s not like we had that and then everything was better. And now young people, it’s all better.

“It’s never like that in human experience, we take a step forward and then we tie ourselves into weird knots because the fact of the matter is we have no respect at all for our sexual desires.

“We ridicule them. We make them the butt of our jokes. We don’t respect what our desires are.

“And we find when they’re odd, which they often are we find them shameful and ridiculous.”

Beth Rigby Interviews continues at 9pm on June 9.

