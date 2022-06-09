Strictly star Karen Hauer marries Jordan Wyn-Jones in ‘fairy tale’ wedding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Karen Hauer has tied the knot with Jordan Wyn-Jones surrounded by her fellow Strictly Come Dancing colleagues.

The dancer, who split from her former co-star Kevin Clifton in 2018 after three years of marriage, said the wedding in Hampshire, South East England, to fitness professional Wyn-Jones was a “fairy tale day.”

The 40-year-old Strictly professional told Hello! magazine: “It felt so special to bring our families and friends together.

“I haven’t seen my family for the last two years so it’s really touching to bring them here and be able to share this amazing moment with them.”

Hauer shared a link to the Hello! article to her Instagram story on Wednesday.

Fellow Strictly stars Janette Manrara and Luba Mushtuk were among the guests celebrating at the intimate ceremony on Tuesday.

Hauer and Wyn-Jones became Instagram official in July 2021, before going on to share a series of cuddly pictures on social media over the last year.

The wedding comes after the Strictly professionals travelled the length of the UK performing their 36 date live tour.

Clifton, who won Strictly Come Dancing with his now-girlfriend Stacey Dooley in 2018, quit the BBC series in 2020.