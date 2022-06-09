Two new Love Island bombshells to ruffle feathers in the villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two new Love Island bombshells to ruffle feathers in the villa

By Press Association
June 9 2022, 6.48pm
The 2022 Love Island contestants (ITV)
The 2022 Love Island contestants (ITV)

The new Love Island bombshells Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Afia Tonkmor are set to ruffle feathers as they make their entrance into the villa.

Scenes due to air on Thursday will see the new arrivals catch the eye of contestants Liam Llewellyn, Luca Bish and Davide Sanclimenti, who describes them as “fire”.

The new girls will also go on dates with recently uncoupled 22-year-old Liam after the public voted for who they wanted to take the pair out.

Following the arrival of 27-year-old actress Ekin-Su and 25-year-old lounge host Afia, Davide will say in the Beach Hut: “Wow, wow, wow – the two new girls are fire.”

Later in the beach hut, Luca will add: “Ekin-Su, oh my God, she’s going to cause trouble.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the girls will discuss the arrival of the bombshells, with Gemma Owen saying: “I am confident in myself. I know what I want and nine times out of 10, I do get what I want but this could be the one time difference.”

Amber Beckford will add: “I am still happy to get to know them, I am not going to be a bitch, but be a bitch to me and you ain’t gonna get the nice Amber, a storm is about to begin.”

Later that evening, the islanders will gather together for a game of beer pong with every accurate throw prompting a dare.

Ekin-Su will use the challenge as a chance to impress Davide with a seductive dance move ending with a kiss on the cheek.

Speaking in the beach hut after the task, she says: “Who else would I want to be rubbing my booty against, you know, the nice little eight pack!”

The game of dares also sees Andrew Le Page and Paige Thorne lock lips after he was dared to kiss the girl who he believes is “wifey material”.

She reciprocates when asked to kiss who is boyfriend material.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

