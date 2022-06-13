Kylie Minogue discusses her ’emotional’ return to the Neighbours set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kylie Minogue discusses her ’emotional’ return to the Neighbours set

By Press Association
June 13 2022, 4.12pm
Kylie Minogue attending the Abba Voyage digital concert launch in London (Ian West/PA)
Kylie Minogue attending the Abba Voyage digital concert launch in London (Ian West/PA)

Kylie Minogue has described as “emotional” returning to the Neighbours set to film scenes for the show’s finale.

The pop superstar, who rose to fame starring in the Australian soap, told Sky News it had been her “big break” and played a special role in her career.

The 54-year-old said her return is a “blink and you’ll miss me” moment but the news had spread quickly and taken on “a life of its own”.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan – Heathrow Airport – London
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan during their time in Neighbours (PA)

Neighbours, which first aired in 1985 and follows the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough, shot its final scenes last week.

Minogue said: “It was emotional going back to the set and felt beautiful actually, the fact that we could see each other.

“I haven’t seen these people in, some of them for over 30 years.

“And, you know, life passes by and we’ve all gone through different stuff. And just to kind of be face-to-face and say, wow, this is part of our history. It was great.”

Minogue and her co-star Jason Donovan will return to the show as much-loved characters Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell for its final episode.

Speaking about her time in the soap, Minogue added: “I started acting some years before that but my kind of big break and I guess how I became a household name was through Neighbours in 1986, so many moons ago.”

The duo, who are both 54, played Scott and Charlene until their departures in 1989 and 1988 respectively.

Their wedding episode was watched by more than two million Australian viewers when it first aired in 1987, and later pulled in an audience of almost 20 million when it was shown in the UK in 1988.

The soap also launched the careers of Hollywood stars such as Margot Robbie and Liam Hemsworth.

The final episode, due to broadcast on August 1, will see fan favourites from throughout the years return to the cul-de-sac community of Ramsay Street to bid the soap farewell.

