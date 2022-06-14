Hugh Jackman pulls out of Broadway show after testing positive for Covid again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hugh Jackman pulls out of Broadway show after testing positive for Covid again

By Press Association
June 14 2022, 4.18am
Hugh Jackman pulls out of Broadway show after testing positive for Covid again (Charles Sykes/AP)
Hugh Jackman has been forced to pull out of Broadway performances of The Music Man after “frustratingly” testing positive for Covid-19 again.

The news comes the day after the actor performed a number from the popular Broadway musical live at the 75th Tony Awards in New York.

The 53-year-old said that his “amazingly talented” understudy Max Clayton would be stepping in while he recovered.

Jackman was previously forced to pull out of performances after contracting the virus in December last year.

The show was cancelled until January 6 following the announcement.

“I’ve frustratingly tested positive for Covid. Again,” the actor tweeted.

“My standby, the amazingly talented Max Clayton will step in for me.”

75th Annual Tony Awards
At the Tonys on Sunday night Jackman performed Seventy-Six Trombones with the cast of the current revival which he leads with Sutton Foster (right) (Charles Sykes/AP)

In a video posted to social media he added: “This is just another reminder to me, I’ll say it again, but the real heroes of Broadway are our standbys, our understudies and swings, and never has that been more obvious than in the past year.

“They give meaning to the phrase ‘the show must go on,’ and it will go on and it will go on.”

At the Tonys on Sunday night Jackman performed Seventy-Six Trombones with the cast of the current revival which he leads with Sutton Foster.

He was also nominated for best actor in a musical, but lost out to Myles Frost for his portrayal of the king of pop Michael Jackson in MJ.

