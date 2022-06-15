When the royal family say ‘jump’, you jump: George Ezra on tweaking his lyrics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
When the royal family say ‘jump’, you jump: George Ezra on tweaking his lyrics

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 9.48am
George Ezra has explained why he changed his song lyrics for his Platinum Jubilee performance (Ian West/PA)
George Ezra has explained why he changed his song lyrics for his Platinum Jubilee performance (Ian West/PA)

British singer-songwriter George Ezra has said “you don’t question it” when asked why he changed the lyrics to his song Green Green Grass during his Platinum Jubilee performance.

The 29-year-old performed the song during the Platinum Party At The Palace on June 4, held outside Buckingham Palace in celebration of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

However, the lyrics “Green green grass, blue blue sky, you better throw a party on the day that I die”, were edited to remove the reference to dying.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Ezra said: “When you’re playing for the royal family, when they say ‘jump’, you jump, you don’t question it.”

Adding: “My take on it was that it was going to make it more obvious to change it, and the thing is it kind of turned out that way.

“It’s the thing that I get asked about a lot now and I just say: ‘Well, I wasn’t going to fight back, was I?’”

He added: “But for me, the song is kind of a celebration of life, is how I would read it. I would never see it as a funeral manifesto.”

The song was released as a single in April ahead of Ezra’s third album Gold Rush Kid, which is currently on track to reach number one on the UK official albums chart.

Speaking to presenters Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley about the album’s success, Ezra said: “I’ve not been paying attention to it. It’ll be my third time if it comes through.”

Explaining the album, Ezra said: “Gold Rush Kid is the album. I released it on Friday, we’ve been playing shows around the country since.

“Doing in-stores and meeting people, it all feels very good, especially after the last few years.”

Ezra has previously scored two number one albums with his debut record Wanted On Voyage, released in 2014 and his second album Staying At Tamara’s, in 2018.

He is also preparing to release a documentary titled End To End, which follows a journey Ezra made in 2021, walking 1,200 miles over 95 days from Land’s End in southern England to the most northern tip of the UK mainland, John O’Groats.

Speaking about the film, he said: “The whole plan was that we would take this journey, and we would document it and it would be a kind of making of the album, was the plan.

“There was three months to decide in 2020 and then, of course, we couldn’t do that.

George Ezra’s new documentary
Ezra is set to release a documentary, titled End To End, on August 29 (End to End/PA)

“And by the end of 2020, I had finished writing the album, so at this point we had directors, producers, and most importantly investors, that all came knocking on the door going: ‘You owe us a film.’

“And so then we had to reimagine how we do the walk and then we came up with the idea of visiting musicians while we walked.”

Meeting musicians along the way, he discovers and reconnects with the country after months of isolation, while reflecting on his relationship to his music and live performance.

End To End will also feature acoustic sets and tracks from Gold Rush Kid and offer an insight into Ezra’s process of bringing his third album to life.

The London launch event of the documentary will include an intimate live performance by Ezra which will be broadcast out to cinemas across the country on August 29.

