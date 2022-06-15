Foo Fighters announce line-up for Taylor Hawkins tribute show at Wembley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Foo Fighters will be joined by Liam Gallagher, Brian May and Dave Chappelle during a tribute concert in memory of their late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The event at London’s Wembley Stadium will also feature appearances from Mark Ronson, former The Police drummer Stewart Copeland, Chrissie Hynde, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, and Supergrass.

Queens Of The Stone Age star Josh Homme, Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang, producer and jazz drummer Omar Hakim, and Rush singer Geddy Lee will also appear.

(Foo Fighters/PA)

Queen drummer Roger Taylor will also take to the stage alongside his son Rufus, who plays drums with The Darkness.

American comedian Chappelle will appear as a special guest.

A statement from Foo Fighters said more acts will be announced for the tribute show, which is scheduled for Saturday September 3 and being organised in collaboration with Hawkins’ family.

It will be followed by a second concert on September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with that line-up yet to be announced.

It’s an absolute honour to be invited to kick out the jams for Taylor Hawkins won’t let you down brother LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 15, 2022

The shows are expected to be the band’s first since Hawkins was found dead aged 50 in his hotel room in Colombia in March.

No cause of death was announced, although a preliminary toxicology report showed traces of 10 substances in his body, including opioids and marijuana.

Hawkins had played in the band fronted by former Nirvana drummer turned lead singer Dave Grohl for more than two decades.

Liam Gallagher will perform during the tribute concert (Jacob King/PA)

He joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after previously touring with Alanis Morrissette. Hawkins also starred with the band in their recently released film, Studio 666.

Following his death in March, the band cancelled their forthcoming tour dates as well as a planned performance at the Grammys.

They went on to win all three categories they were nominated for at the 64th annual awards but did not attend.