West End Cabaret performance to raise funds for Ukraine humanitarian appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

West End Cabaret performance to raise funds for Ukraine humanitarian appeal

By Press Association
June 15 2022, 7.46pm
Cabaret stars to hold a performance in aid of the Ukraine humanitarian appeal (Marc Brenner/PA)
Cabaret stars to hold a performance in aid of the Ukraine humanitarian appeal (Marc Brenner/PA)

A performance of award-winning West End musical Cabaret will be held to raise funds for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.

The cast of the hit show will perform on July 14 at the Kit Kat Club, donating all of the ticket sales to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal to help people in Ukraine, along with the money raised during collections at every performance.

The producers said: “Cabaret’s story sadly feels as timely and emotionally resonant as it ever did, written two decades after the end of World War Two.

“We empathise every day with the strength and struggles of the people of Ukraine at this time, and everyone at the Kit Kat Club is honoured to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal – through our gala performance, and the collections occurring nightly during the run.”

The revival of the hit show dominated the Olivier Awards in April, landing seven of the 11 prizes it was nominated for.

Oscar-winning star Eddie Redmayne was named best actor in a musical for his take on the flamboyant master of ceremonies, The Emcee, while Jessie Buckley won best actress in a musical for her turn as Sally Bowles.

The musical, directed by Rebecca Frecknall, also took home the best musical revival award.

Hawkeye star Fra Fee replaced Redmayne as The Emcee and Amy Lennox has taken over from Buckley playing Bowles in the show, which has been running at London’s Playhouse Theatre since December 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier