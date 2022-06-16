Dame Deborah James achieves another major milestone after attending Royal Ascot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dame Deborah James achieves another major milestone after attending Royal Ascot

By Press Association
June 16 2022, 11.50pm
Dame Deborah James has said attending Royal Ascot with her brother was another big milestone to say she ‘ain’t dead yet’ (The Harkness Rose Company/PA)
Dame Deborah James has said attending Royal Ascot with her brother was another big milestone to say she “ain’t dead yet”.

The 40-year-old podcaster, known as Bowel Babe online, shared a photo on Instagram of herself with her brother Benjamin and his new fiance after they spent a day at the races.

Dame Deborah, who is receiving end-of-life care at home for bowel cancer, admitted that living in “limbo land” has been very stressful but she is grateful for whatever extra time she gets.

In photos shared to her social media, the campaigner can be seen beaming while wearing a navy dress with white polka dots and a large woven hat while attending Ascot Racecourse.

She wrote: “Yesterday was really special as with a lot of effort and help I actually made it to @ascotracecourse once again.

“I honestly have to pinch myself that I’ve been well enough each day to do something like this. Another favourite I’d had in mind and a fab milestone to say ‘ain’t dead yet!’”

The presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C thanked Ascot for helping to make the experience “seamless and achievable” for her.

She also revealed that she picked three winners in a row at the event which left her “bouncing off the ceiling”.

Dame Deborah, who continues to outlive her life expectancy diagnosis, added that amidst the activities she still finds herself “living in limbo land, not really knowing what the future holds and for how long”.

She said: “It’s a very stressful, uncertain place to be because when I was discharged from hospital over a month ago I was given days, maybe a week to live. And I felt like it.

“But as we all know life doesn’t go according to plan, so I’m just grateful for what ever extra time the powers that be have decided to grant me.

“So despite the unnerving tears, I look at the sunshine, smile, and think, wow, life is a funny thing isn’t it!! Better enjoy it!”

Royal Ascot 2022 – Day Three – Ascot Racecourse
Robert Rinder and mother Angela Cohen at Ascot (David Davies/PA)

The campaigner, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016, has been increasing awareness for years and has raised more than £6.7 million for Cancer Research UK, Bowel Cancer UK and the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity through her Bowelbabe fund on JustGiving.

Other famous faces spotted at the annual Ascot race include TV judge Robert Rinder, who wore a black suit and top hat with a grey waistcoat and tie.

Lizzie Cundy, Lady Victoria Hervey, Terry Scott and Yuan Li were also in attendance.

